Air France deplores union behaviour, calls for suspension of conflict for new negotiations

Air France-KLM stated (10-Apr-2018) the strikes faced by Air France are "causing severe commercial and operational impact, and destroying the company's image and results". The company further emphasised the action is causing "great strains on the teams at work, who are dealing with dissatisfied and disappointed customers, and stirring up internal tensions". Air France-KLM deplored the rejection of recent offers by unions, stating an abrupt increase in costs in a context of increased competition would place the company at a higher risk. To resolve the conflict, Air France management will offer to apply some of the forthcoming measures as from 01-Apr-2018 by increasing pay scales by 1%, resulting in a 2% pay scale increase for 2018. A new collective agreement will lead to a "genuine 'growth pact'", Air France said, effective from 2019 to 2022. "This negotiation will begin on Thursday 12-Apr-2018 and we propose that it takes place without interruption until an agreement open to signature is reached... With this proposal, management calls on unions to suspend the conflict while this negotiation takes place", Air France added. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]