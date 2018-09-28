Become a CAPA Member
28-Sep-2018 11:21 AM

Air France CEO resigns, Benjamin Smith to offer 'new approach' to unions

Air France-KLM announced (27-Sep-2018) Air France CEO Franck Terner resigned on 27-Sep-2018. Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith was appointed Air France CEO for a transitional period, ending "no later" than 31-Dec-2018. Air France-KLM and Air France chairman Anne-Marie Couderc said: "Benjamin Smith's priority will be to define Air France's short and medium-term strategic vision, find a solution to salary issues and set up a new company governance structure". Mr Smith said: "I am well aware of company employees' expectations, including salary issues. I wish to offer a new approach. Following my first work meetings with Air France teams and union representatives, I am fully confident in our ability to build together the future and the success of Air France". [more - original PR]

