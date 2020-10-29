29-Oct-2020 8:19 PM
Air France assessing the impact of new French COVID-19 containment measures on network
Air France, via its official Twitter account, announced (29-Oct-2020) all services scheduled on All Saints' Day weekend on 31-Oct/01-Nov-2020 will operate as normal. This will allow vacation returns to/from France and abroad following the French government's plans to enter a second lockdown period, Air France continued. The carrier stated that it is "too early to assess the impact of these new measures on our flight schedule beyond this period".