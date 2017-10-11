Air France and Vietnam Airlines to launch joint venture in Nov-2017

Air France and Vietnam Airlines signed (10-Oct-2017) a strategic partnership to optimise services between Europe and Vietnam and strengthen the airlines' position in "a buoyant but highly competitive market". The JV will launch on 01-Nov-2017 and the airlines will develop improved connections through adapted departure schedules from Paris CDG, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. Passengers will continue to benefit from SkyTeam alliance services, including SkyPriority and lounge access, and the Flying Blue and LotusMiles loyalty programmes to earn and redeem miles with both airlines. The airlines commenced codeshare services between Paris, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in 2010 and handle more than 400,000 passengers p/a under the partnership. The carriers also cooperate in operational areas, including aircraft maintenance and crew training. Air France CEO Franck Terner said: "This joint venture agreement will be a long-term source of value for our customers and for our two airlines. Our aim is to maintain and develop our position as European leader in this region with very strong growth potential". Vietnam Airlines president and CEO Duong Tri Thanh said: "Vietnam Airlines expects to take the current joint venture with Air France to a next level in order to reach our full potential in France and Europe. Thanks to the new strategic partnership, our customers, including businesses and individuals, will enjoy comprehensive services and further benefits". [more - original PR - English/French]