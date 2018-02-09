Loading
9-Feb-2018 10:06 AM

Air France-KLM reports 11th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Air France-KLM reported (08-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 6.4 million, +4.9% year-on-year;
  • Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +0.3ppt;
    • Long haul: 88.0%, +0.2ppt;
      • North America: 86.7%, +0.9ppt;
      • Latin America: 92.6%, +1.0ppt;
      • Asia Pacific: 89.5%, -1.1ppts;
      • Africa and Middle East: 82.5%, +0.3ppt;
      • Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 89.0%, -0.1ppt;
    • Short and medium haul: 78.7%, +1.2ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airline's 11th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

