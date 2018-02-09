Air France-KLM reports 11th consecutive month of pax growth in Jan-2018

Air France-KLM reported (08-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Air France, KLM and HOP! for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 6.4 million, +4.9% year-on-year;
- Long haul: 2.2 million, +3.8%;
- North America: 540,000, +2.5%;
- Latin America: 304,000, +12.2%;
- Asia Pacific: 527,000, +2.4%;
- Africa and Middle East: 482,000, +2.4%;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 371,000, +3.2%;
- Short and medium haul: 4.2 million, +5.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 86.3%, +0.3ppt;
- Long haul: 88.0%, +0.2ppt;
- North America: 86.7%, +0.9ppt;
- Latin America: 92.6%, +1.0ppt;
- Asia Pacific: 89.5%, -1.1ppts;
- Africa and Middle East: 82.5%, +0.3ppt;
- Caribbean and Indian Ocean: 89.0%, -0.1ppt;
- Short and medium haul: 78.7%, +1.2ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marked the airline's 11th consecutive month of passenger growth. [more - original PR]