Air France-KLM shareholders approve China Eastern and Delta equity investment proposals

Air France-KLM's ordinary and extraordinary shareholders approved (04-Sep-2017) all proposed resolutions related to equity investment of China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines, previously announced on 27-Jul-2017. Resolutions include:

Appointment of two new directors for a four year period, comprising China Eastern Airlines director and VP Tang Bing and Delta Air Lines board member George Mattson;

Appointment of the company Air France-KLM Finance SAS as 19th board director for a four year period, whose "permanent representative will be a woman";

as 19th board director for a four year period, whose "permanent representative will be a woman"; Implementation of reserved capital increases for the benefit of China Eastern Airlines and Delta Air Lines each for a total nominal amount of EUR37.5 million at a price of EUR10 per share;

Capital increases reserved for members of a company or Group savings scheme authorised for a duration of 12 months and within a limit of 2% of the share capital. The authorisation replaces the resolution of the same nature which was voted by a shareholders' meeting on 16-May-2017.

Air France-KLM chairman and CEO Jean Marc Janaillac added: "Our shareholders have largely approved the strategic step forward proposed to them. The partnerships to be finalized with China Eastern Airlines and Delta Airlines are an integral part of the Trust Together project... These operations also make it possible to continue improving the Group's financial structure". [more - original PR]