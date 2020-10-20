20-Oct-2020 9:07 AM
Air Europa to resume 18 of 23 Americas destinations by the end of 2020
Air Europa Lineas Aereas announced (19-Oct-2020) plans to serve 18 of its 23 American destinations by the end of 2020:
- Nov-2020: Resume weekly services from Madrid to Bogota, Medellin, Caracas and Havana. The carrier also plans to increase Madrid-Santo Domingo frequency from twice to three times weekly. Frequency from Madrid to Quito and Guayaquil will increase from weekly to twice weekly;
- Dec-2020: Resume twice weekly services to Miami, Panama, Punta Cana and Salvador. The carrier also plans to add one weekly frequency on services from Madrid to Bogota, Havana, Buenos Aires, Lima and Santa Cruz;
- By Mar-2021: Resume services to New York, Cancun, Fortaleza, Recife and Cordoba. [more - original PR - Spanish]