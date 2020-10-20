Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Oct-2020 9:07 AM

Air Europa to resume 18 of 23 Americas destinations by the end of 2020

Air Europa Lineas Aereas announced (19-Oct-2020) plans to serve 18 of its 23 American destinations by the end of 2020:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More