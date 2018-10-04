Air Europa to launch Air Europa Cargo bellyhold freight business unit

Globalia, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (03-Oct-2018) the launch of Air Europa Cargo to handle bellyhold cargo operations effective 01-Nov-2018. The objective is to add "value to the brand and improve customer service". Air Europa previously outsourced the service and has "worked intensely in the creation of the infrastructure necessary for the service". Air Europa also signed agreements with other cargo handling companies to ensure cargo transport "to any part of the world". [more - original PR - Spanish]