13-Dec-2022 10:45 AM

Air Europa and Azul sign codeshare agreement

Air Europa signed (12-Dec-2022) a codeshare agreement with Azul, designed to expand Air Europa's presence in Brazil and enable connectivity from GRU Airport Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and Salvador Luis E Magalhaes Airport to nine Brazilian cities. Air Europa will codeshare on Azul services from Sao Paulo to Cuiabá, Confins, Curitiba, Porto Alegre, Recife and Santos Dumont, and from Salvador to Porto Seguro, Congonhas, Confins, Recife and Campinas. Azul will codeshare on Air Europa services between Madrid and Lisbon, supporting Azul's international connectivity expansion plan. [more - original PR - Spanish]

