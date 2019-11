Air Do operating profit up 24% in H1FY2020

Air Do reported (26-Nov-2019) the following financial highlights for the six months ended 30-Sep-2019:

Operating revenue: JPY25,337 million (USD233.5 million), +7.1% year-on-year;

Operating costs: JPY21,667 million (USD199.7 million), +4.6%;

Operating profit: JPY3669 million (USD33.8 million), +24.3%;

Net profit: JPY2366 million (USD21.8 million), +66.8%;

Passengers: 1.2 million, +6.4%;

Seats available: 1.5 million, +5.9%:

Passenger traffic (RPKs): +6.0%;

Passenger capacity (ASKs): +5.3%;

Total assets: JPY49,860 million (USD459.6 million);

Total liabilities: JPY34,324 million (USD316.4 million);

FY2020 forecast: Operating revenue: JPY46,900 million; Operating profit: JPY1500 million; Net profit: JPY700 million. [more - original PR - Japanese]



*Based on the average conversion rate at JPY1 = USD0.009217