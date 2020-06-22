Become a CAPA Member
22-Jun-2020 4:15 PM

Air Côte d'Ivoire to resume domestic services on 26-Jun-2020

Air Côte d'Ivoire, via its official website, Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (20-Jun-2020) plans to resume domestic services on 26-Jun-2020. The airline will operate the following services:

International operations remain suspended until further notice.

