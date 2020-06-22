22-Jun-2020 4:15 PM
Air Côte d'Ivoire to resume domestic services on 26-Jun-2020
Air Côte d'Ivoire, via its official website, Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (20-Jun-2020) plans to resume domestic services on 26-Jun-2020. The airline will operate the following services:
- Abidjan-Korhogo and Abidjan-San Pedro: Three times weekly, increasing to four times weekly in Jul-2020;
- Abidjan-Man, Abidjan-Bouake and Abidjan-Odienne: Twice weekly.
International operations remain suspended until further notice.