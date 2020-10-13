Become a CAPA Member
Air Côte d'Ivoire loses USD86m due to grounding, targeting 60% of 2019 traffic levels by end of 2020

Air Côte d'Ivoire reported (09-Oct-2020) the grounding of its fleet from 23-Mar-2020 to 15-Jul-2020 resulted in losses of XOF48 billion (USD86.3 million), of which XOF14 billion (USD25.2 million) has been covered by a subsidy from the Côte d'Ivoire Government. The airline stated it recovered to 50% of passenger numbers and 60% of turnover during the period from 15-Jul-2020 to end of Sep-2020, compared to the same period in 2019. The carrier aims to restore 60% of traffic and 65% of turnover by the end of 2020 by deploying 80% of its capacity. [more - original PR - French]

