Air Côte d'Ivoire receives its first A320neo

CAPA - Centre for Aviation stated (18-Feb-2021) Air Côte d'Ivoire received one new A320neo (TU-TSX, MSN 10197), as recorded by the CAPA Fleet Database. This is the first A320neo for the airline from a single order for the type. The aircraft is powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines and is configured with 16 business class and 132 economy class seats. Air Côte d'Ivoire is the first A320neo operator in West Africa and will deploy the aircraft on services to Cameroon, Gabon and Senegal. The carrier's fleet includes three A319s and three A320s with two A319neos remaining on order. [more - original PR]