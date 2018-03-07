Air Côte d'Ivoire invites expressions of interest for fleet financing

Air Côte d'Ivoire invited (Mar-2018) EoIs from commercial banks or financial institutions to raise USD111.5 million to complete the financing of five A320 family aircraft, the first two of which were delivered in Jul-2017 and Nov-2017. The carrier is willing to consider innovative offers and financing structures in USD, EUR or XOF. The acquisition of the aircraft is supported by a financial lease structure via a special purpose vehicle domiciled in Mauritius. In Nov-2017, the African Development Bank (AfDB) approved public private partnership financing to support the airline's expansion, including the following:

A public tranche debt of EUR51.2 million;

A private tranche debt of USD50 million from AfDB private sector alongside the USD111.5 million to be funded by commercial banks;

Technical assistance from the African Development Funds;

An AfDB partial risk guarantee of USD20 million to cover the non-payment risk from Air Côte d'Ivoire to the special purpose vehicle.

The selected commercial bank or financial institution will be assigned the following targets on the basis of an agreed specification with AfDB: