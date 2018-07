Air China, via its official WeChat account, unveiled (25-Jul-2018) details of its first A350-900 aircraft, which will be configured with 312 seats in a three class layout including business, premium economy and economy class. Business class cabin will be configured in a 1-2-1 layout, premium economy in a 2-4-2 layout and economy in a 3-3-3 layout. The aircraft will offer inflight WiFi.