CAAC announced (25-Dec-2020) Air China's Minsk-Hohhot service will be suspended for two weeks from 28-Dec-2020 after seven passengers on flight CA722 tested positive for coronavirus on 12-Dec-2020. The carrier's Los Angeles-Shenzhen service will also be suspended for two weeks from 04-Jan-2021 after five passengers on flight CA770 tested positive on 16-Dec-2020. [more - original PR - Chinese]