Air China to purchase 18 A320neo family aircraft

Air China and its wholly owned subsidiary Air China Import and Export Co Ltd signed (18-Mar-2021) a purchase agreement for 18 A320neo family aircraft with AFS Investments I Inc, which is a subsidiary of GECAS. The purchase agreement includes five A320-200neos and 13 A321-200LRs. The aircraft are expected to be delivered to AFS Investments I Inc in batches before 2022 before delivery to the airline. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Chinese]