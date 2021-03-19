Become a CAPA Member
Loading
19-Mar-2021 10:46 AM

Air China to purchase 18 A320neo family aircraft

Air China and its wholly owned subsidiary Air China Import and Export Co Ltd signed (18-Mar-2021) a purchase agreement for 18 A320neo family aircraft with AFS Investments I Inc, which is a subsidiary of GECAS. The purchase agreement includes five A320-200neos and 13 A321-200LRs. The aircraft are expected to be delivered to AFS Investments I Inc in batches before 2022 before delivery to the airline. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Chinese]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More