3-Jun-2021 10:25 AM
Air China to operate first commercial flight at Chengdu Tianfu on 28-Jun-2021
Air China, according to a FATIII Weibo post, opened (03-Jun-2021) reservations for the first commercial service to be operated at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, scheduled for 28-Jun-2021. The carrier will operate Chengdu Tianfu-Beijing Capital and Shanghai Pudong-Chengdu Tianfu services on the day. Sichuan Airlines, Juneyao Air, Xiamen Airlines, Spring Airlines and Lucky Air will also operate from the airport from 30-Jun-2021.