25-Jan-2021 11:08 AM

Air China to double capacity investment in Chengdu by 2025, operates test flight at Chengdu Tianfu

Air China stated (22-Jan-2021) all four of its projects at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, including maintenance, aviation catering and airfreight, have been completed and accepted. Air China has invested CNY6.1 billion (USD941.1 million) to develop a 581,500sqm Tianfu base, marking the largest scale investment by parent company China National Aviation Holding Corporation. By 2025, Air China plans to double its capacity investment in the Chengdu market by deploying more than 150 aircraft. Air China operated a test flight with a Boeing 747-8 (B-2486) at Chengdu Tianfu Airport on 22-Jan-2021. [more - original PR - Chinese]

