Air China signs framework agreement to acquire controlling stake in Shandong Aviation Group

Air China, Shandong Aviation Group and Shansteel Financial Holdings Asset Management (Shenzhen) Company entered (14-Jun-2022) a framework agreement, under which Air China will acquire the 1.41% equity interest of Shandong Aviation Group held by Shansteel Financial Holdings. Following the equity acquisition, Air China will hold no less than 66% of equity interest in Shandong Aviation Group and obtain control of the company. The proposed transaction will also result in Air China's direct and indirect aggregate equity interest in Shandong Airlines exceeding 30%. The framework agreement is an intent and Air China has not completed due diligence, audit and valuation of Shandong Aviation Group. The terms and conditions of the formal transaction documents have not been finalised. [more - original PR]