27-Apr-2018 10:54 AM

Air China reports USD632m operating profit in 1Q2018

Air China reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: CNY31,607 million (USD4970 million), +9.1% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: CNY28,230 million (USD4439 million), +6.7%;
  • Operating profit: CNY4017 million (USD631.7 million), +69.3%;
  • Net profit: CNY3178 million (USD499.7 million), +75.7%;
  • Total assets: CNY234,621 million (USD36,896 million);
  • Cash and bank: CNY6264 million (USD985.1 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY137,028 million (USD21,549 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157257

