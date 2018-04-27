Air China reports USD632m operating profit in 1Q2018

Air China reported (26-Apr-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 31-Mar-2018:

Total operating revenue: CNY31,607 million (USD4970 million), +9.1% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: CNY28,230 million (USD4439 million), +6.7%;

Operating profit: CNY4017 million (USD631.7 million), +69.3%;

Net profit: CNY3178 million (USD499.7 million), +75.7%;

Total assets: CNY234,621 million (USD36,896 million);

Cash and bank: CNY6264 million (USD985.1 million);

Total liabilities: CNY137,028 million (USD21,549 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.157257