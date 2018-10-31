Air China profits decline by more than 30% in 3Q2018

Air China reported (31-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

Total operating revenue: CNY38,638 million (USD5677 million), +12.3% year-on-year;

Total operating costs: CNY35,240 million (USD5178 million), +27.3%;

Operating profit: CNY4612 million (USD677.7 million), -37.3%;

Net profit: CNY3729 million (USD547.9 million), -34.4%;

Total assets: CNY252,579 million (USD37,113 million);

Cash at bank and on hand: CNY9645 million (USD1417 million);

Total liabilities: CNY149,291 million (USD21,936 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937