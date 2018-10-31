Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Oct-2018 10:40 AM

Air China profits decline by more than 30% in 3Q2018

Air China reported (31-Oct-2018) the following financial highlights for the three months ended 30-Sep-2018:

  • Total operating revenue: CNY38,638 million (USD5677 million), +12.3% year-on-year;
  • Total operating costs: CNY35,240 million (USD5178 million), +27.3%;
  • Operating profit: CNY4612 million (USD677.7 million), -37.3%;
  • Net profit: CNY3729 million (USD547.9 million), -34.4%;
  • Total assets: CNY252,579 million (USD37,113 million);
  • Cash at bank and on hand: CNY9645 million (USD1417 million);
  • Total liabilities: CNY149,291 million (USD21,936 million). [more - original PR]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.146937

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More