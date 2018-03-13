14-Mar-2018 9:26 AM
Air China Limited reports 37th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018
Air China Limited reported (13-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:
- Passengers: 8.8 million, +9.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.2 million, +9.2%;
- International: 1.2 million, +9.5%;
- Regional: 429,900, +22.6%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.6%, -0.8ppt;
- Domestic: 84.7%, -0.7ppt;
- International: 79.4%, -1.3ppts;
- Regional: 80.1%, +3.3ppts;
- Cargo: 114,860 tonnes, -1.0%;
- Domestic: 62,831 tonnes, -7.1%;
- International: 47,391 tonnes, +9.4%;
- Regional: 4639 tonnes, -8.0%;
- Cargo load factor: 44.5%, -2.3ppts;
- Domestic: 24.8%, -5.3ppts;
- International: 57.0%, -0.1ppt;
- Regional: 25.8%, -5.8ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the group's 37th consecutive months of passenger growth. [more - original PR]