14-Mar-2018 9:26 AM

Air China Limited reports 37th consecutive month of pax growth in Feb-2018

Air China Limited reported (13-Mar-2018) the following traffic highlights for Feb-2018:

  • Passengers: 8.8 million, +9.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.2 million, +9.2%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +9.5%;
    • Regional: 429,900, +22.6%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.6%, -0.8ppt;
    • Domestic: 84.7%, -0.7ppt;
    • International: 79.4%, -1.3ppts;
    • Regional: 80.1%, +3.3ppts;
  • Cargo: 114,860 tonnes, -1.0%;
    • Domestic: 62,831 tonnes, -7.1%;
    • International: 47,391 tonnes, +9.4%;
    • Regional: 4639 tonnes, -8.0%;
  • Cargo load factor: 44.5%, -2.3ppts;
    • Domestic: 24.8%, -5.3ppts;
    • International: 57.0%, -0.1ppt;
    • Regional: 25.8%, -5.8ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Feb-2018 marked the group's 37th consecutive months of passenger growth. [more - original PR]

