Loading
14-Feb-2018 10:53 AM

Air China Limited reports 36th consecutive months of pax growth in Jan-2018

Air China Limited reported (13-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:

  • Passengers: 8.6 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 7.0 million, +2.1%;
    • International: 1.2 million, +2.3%;
    • Regional: 390,700, +2.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 79.0%, -2.8ppts;
    • Domestic: 80.3%, -2.1ppts;
    • International: 76.9%, -4.4ppts;
    • Regional: 79.3%, +3.1ppts;
  • Cargo: 165,130 tonnes, +13.6%;
    • Domestic: 95,915 tonnes, +7.7%;
    • International: 62,275 tonnes, +23.7%;
    • Regional: 6940 tonnes, +14.8%;
  • Cargo load factor: 55.2%, +5.5ppts;
    • Domestic: 40.2%, +2.7ppts;
    • International: 62.9%, +6.3ppts;
    • Regional: 40.0%, +7.1ppts.

According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 36th consecutive months of passenger growth for the carrier. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More