17-Sep-2018 9:37 AM
Air China Limited pax up 9% to 9.9m with improved load factor in Aug-2018, intl pax up 15%
Air China Limited reported (14-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:
- Passengers: 9.9 million, +9.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 8.0 million, +8.4%;
- International: 1.4 million, +14.9%;
- Regional: 480,900, +11.8%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.1%, +1.2ppts;
- Domestic: 86.4%, +2.3ppts;
- International: 80.5%, -0.4ppt;
- Regional: 86.7%, +1.5ppts;
- Cargo: 159,578 tonnes, +5.3%;
- Domestic: 86,405 tonnes, +3.3%;
- International: 66,413 tonnes, +9.2%;
- Regional: 6760 tonnes, -4.5%;
- Cargo load factor: 59.2%, +0.4ppt;
- Domestic: 44.9%, +1.6ppts;
- International: 64.8%, -0.7ppt;
- Regional: 43.8%, stable. [more - original PR]