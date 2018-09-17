Become a CAPA Member
17-Sep-2018 9:37 AM

Air China Limited pax up 9% to 9.9m with improved load factor in Aug-2018, intl pax up 15%

Air China Limited reported (14-Sep-2018) the following traffic highlights for Aug-2018:

  • Passengers: 9.9 million, +9.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 8.0 million, +8.4%;
    • International: 1.4 million, +14.9%;
    • Regional: 480,900, +11.8%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.1%, +1.2ppts;
    • Domestic: 86.4%, +2.3ppts;
    • International: 80.5%, -0.4ppt;
    • Regional: 86.7%, +1.5ppts;
  • Cargo: 159,578 tonnes, +5.3%;
    • Domestic: 86,405 tonnes, +3.3%;
    • International: 66,413 tonnes, +9.2%;
    • Regional: 6760 tonnes, -4.5%;
  • Cargo load factor: 59.2%, +0.4ppt;
    • Domestic: 44.9%, +1.6ppts;
    • International: 64.8%, -0.7ppt;
    • Regional: 43.8%, stable. [more - original PR]

