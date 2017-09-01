Air China operating profit down 27%, cost growth almost double revenue growth in 1H2017

Air China reported (30-Aug-2017) the following financial highlights for six months ended 30-Jun-2017:

Revenue: CNY58,746 million (USD8544 million), +8.8%year-on-year; Passenger: CNY51,052 million (USD7425 million), +8.0%; Cargo and mail: CNY4487 million (USD652.5 million), +19.7%;

Operating costs: CNY52,939 million (USD7699 million), +15.1%; Fuel: CNY13,629 million (USD1982 million), +40.1%; Labour: CNY10,526 million (USD1531 million), +11.8%;

Operating profit: CNY5808 million (USD844.7 million), -27.4%;

Net profit: CNY3921 million (USD570.2 million), +3.3%;

Passenger yield: CNY0.53 (USD 7.7 cents), +1.4%;

Cargo yield; CNY1.27 (USD 18.5 cents), +12.7%;

Total assets: CNY229,051 million (USD33,313 million);

Cash and cash equivalents: CNY11,135 million (USD1619 million);

Total liabilities: CNY139,980 million (USD20,358 million). [more - original PR - English/Chinese]

*Based on the average conversion rate at CNY1 = USD0.145438

Air China: "The Company looks to capitalise on strategic opportunities while aware that industry competition, particularly in the international market will continue to intensify, the business environment will become more complex, and uncertainties from oil price fluctuations and geopolitical risks will persist". Source: Company statement, 30-Aug-2017.