Air China in talks to acquire controlling stake in Shandong Airlines and Shandong Aviation Group
Air China announced (30-May-2022) plans to acquire control of Shandong Aviation Group, including Shandong Airlines. Air China stated acquisition plans are still at the negotiation stage and no due diligence, audit or valuation have been completed, adding that "there is significant uncertainty as to whether the parties to the transaction will ultimately reach an agreement". Air China holds a 49.4% stake in Shandong Aviation Group, which is an associate of Air China. Air China holds a 22.8% stake in Shandong Airlines, while Shandong Aviation Group holds a 42% stake. Shandong Airlines' shares on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange will be suspended for not more than five days from 31-May-2022. [more - original PR - Shandong Airlines - Chinese] [more - original PR - Air China]