Air China Group introduced (30-Aug-2018) 15 aircraft and retired eight aircraft in 1H2018. The group had a fleet of 662 aircraft, including 283 owned aircraft, 178 under finance lease and 201 under operating lease, as of 30-Jun-2018. The group will introduce 54 aircraft and retire 22 in 2018, introduce 65 and retire 19 in 2019, and introduce 54 and retire 17 in 2020. Fleet as of 30-Jun-2018 as follows: