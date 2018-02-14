Air China Limited reports 36th consecutive months of pax growth in Jan-2018

Air China Limited reported (13-Feb-2018) the following traffic highlights for Jan-2018:
- Passengers: 8.6 million, +2.1% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 7.0 million, +2.1%;
- International: 1.2 million, +2.3%;
- Regional: 390,700, +2.3%;
- Passenger load factor: 79.0%, -2.8ppts;
- Domestic: 80.3%, -2.1ppts;
- International: 76.9%, -4.4ppts;
- Regional: 79.3%, +3.1ppts;
- Cargo: 165,130 tonnes, +13.6%;
- Domestic: 95,915 tonnes, +7.7%;
- International: 62,275 tonnes, +23.7%;
- Regional: 6940 tonnes, +14.8%;
- Cargo load factor: 55.2%, +5.5ppts;
- Domestic: 40.2%, +2.7ppts;
- International: 62.9%, +6.3ppts;
- Regional: 40.0%, +7.1ppts.
According to the CAPA Airline Group Traffic Database, Jan-2018 marks the 36th consecutive months of passenger growth for the carrier. [more - original PR]