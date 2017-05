Air China Limited pax up 2% in Apr-2017, cargo up 6%

Air China Limited reported (15-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Apr-2017:

Passengers: 8.2 million, +1.7% year-on-year; Domestic: 6.8 million, +2.7%; International: 1.1 million, -1.3%; Regional: 357,600, -6.8%;

Passenger load factor: 80.9%, +0.6ppt; Domestic: 82.6%, stable; International: 78.4%, +1.9ppts; Regional: 75.8%, -0.3ppt;

Cargo: 153,643 tonnes, +5.7%; Domestic: 88,137 tonnes, +3.4%; International: 58,669 tonnes, +9.3%; Regional: 6837 tonnes, +6.5%;

Cargo load factor: 56.9%, +2.9ppts; Domestic: 39.8%, -3.2ppts; International: 65.8%, +6.7ppts; Regional: 40.8%, +0.2ppt. [more - original PR]