Air China and Air Canada expand strategic cooperation and codeshare network

Air China and Air Canada announced (12-Dec-2017) plans to expand their codeshare services and lounge agreement in time for the 2018 Canada-China Year of Tourism. Details include:

Codeshare: Air China will codeshare on Air Canada's new daily Montreal-Shanghai service and services from Vancouver to Victoria, Kelowna, Saskatoon and Regina. Air Canada will codeshare on Air China services between Beijing and Zhengzhou, Xiamen, Shenzhen and Nanjing and Air China service between Montreal and Havana. The expanded codeshare cooperation is due to come into effect in Apr-2018, subject to regulatory and government approvals;

Lounge agreement: In addition to Star Alliance Gold status customers, all Air China first and business class customers will now have access to Air Canada's recently upgraded International Maple Leaf Lounges at Montreal and Vancouver airports. Air Canada's eligible customers will continue to enjoy access to Air China's lounges in Beijing, Shanghai and other airports throughout China;

FFP promotion: Carriers launched their first joint frequent flyer promotion to offer Aeroplan and PhoenixMiles members up to 30% bonus miles, effective 15-Dec-2017, for eligible travel between 01-Apr-2018 and 15-Jun-2018 on services between Canada and China.



Air Canada operates up to 35 weekly services from Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal to Beijing and Shanghai. Air China operates up to 11 times weekly from Beijing to Vancouver and Montreal. [more - original PR]