9-Apr-2020 10:57 AM

Air cargo currently the 'only source of comfort' for Danish businesses: Copenhagen Airport

Copenhagen Kastrup Airport stated (08-Apr-2020) air cargo traffic is the "only source of comfort" for Danish society and Danish businesses currently, though this activity has "also been hit hard" as 75% of air cargo at the airport is belly cargo. The airport reported full freighter traffic grew 23% year-on-year in Mar-2020 with high load factors, adding volumes "look to really gather momentum" in Apr-2020. "Air cargo is crucial for Denmark... it's a way to bring medical equipment to the country, and it's essential for Danish businesses, making up 33% of Danish exports in value terms", Copenhagen Airport CEO Thomas Woldbye concluded. [more - original PR]

