Air Caraïbes reports net profit of EUR12m in 2017

Air Caraïbes reported (10-Apr-2018) turnover of EUR437.8 million in 2017, a 15.3% increase year-on-year, and a net profit of EUR12 million. The carrier transported more than 1.5 million passengers in 2017, achieving a new record performance with traffic growth of 8% year-on-year. The carrier reported a long haul load factor of 85% and a short haul load factor of 63% in 2017. Air Caraibes said: "2017 represents... a year of solid growth in terms of results... The company continues to grow in a dynamic and competitive market environment" [more - original PR - French]