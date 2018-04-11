Loading
11-Apr-2018 2:22 PM

Air Caraïbes reports net profit of EUR12m in 2017

Air Caraïbes reported (10-Apr-2018) turnover of EUR437.8 million in 2017, a 15.3% increase year-on-year, and a net profit of EUR12 million. The carrier transported more than 1.5 million passengers in 2017, achieving a new record performance with traffic growth of 8% year-on-year. The carrier reported a long haul load factor of 85% and a short haul load factor of 63% in 2017. Air Caraibes said: "2017 represents... a year of solid growth in terms of results... The company continues to grow in a dynamic and competitive market environment" [more - original PR - French]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More