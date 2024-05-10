Air Canada's strength is in international franchise: VP

Air Canada VP international affairs, networking and partnerships Mary-Jane Lorette, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "It's important as an airline that you know what your right to win is". Ms Lorette added: "What is your wheelhouse, where are your strengths moving forward? Air Canada's strength is its international franchise... Internally we've restructured ourselves to have international network planning, alliances and regulatory affairs under one [roof]".