Loading
25-Jan-2018 10:31 AM

Air Canada: Intl and US routes represent 68% of total revenue

Air Canada SVP of financial planning and analysis Amos Kazzaz stated (24-Jan-2018) more than 90% of the carrier's growth was directed at US and international markets in 2017, as it increased international-to-international connecting traffic through major Canadian hubs. Mr Kazzaz noted its network diversification strategy lowers overall risk, with international and US routes now representing 68% of total passenger revenue. Air Canada expects its rate of capacity growth to steadily decline as its focus shifts from widebody growth to mainline narrow-body fleet replacement programmes. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More