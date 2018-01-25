Air Canada: Intl and US routes represent 68% of total revenue

Air Canada SVP of financial planning and analysis Amos Kazzaz stated (24-Jan-2018) more than 90% of the carrier's growth was directed at US and international markets in 2017, as it increased international-to-international connecting traffic through major Canadian hubs. Mr Kazzaz noted its network diversification strategy lowers overall risk, with international and US routes now representing 68% of total passenger revenue. Air Canada expects its rate of capacity growth to steadily decline as its focus shifts from widebody growth to mainline narrow-body fleet replacement programmes. [more - original PR]