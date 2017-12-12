Air Canada 737 MAX 8 enters service

Air Canada deployed (11-Dec-2017) its new Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft into service on 11-Dec-2017, utilising the aircraft on Toronto-Calgary service. The aircraft will become the "mainstay" of the carrier's North American, narrowbody fleet and will offer the next generation of Air Canada's onboard entertainment system. The carrier has 61 firm orders for the 737 MAX. The aircraft are to be delivered by 2021, with 18 due to enter the fleet by the end of 2018. Its first scheduled services in North America include Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal. The aircraft is also scheduled to operate internationally to Keflavik, Dublin and Shannon starting in summer 2018. [more - original PR]