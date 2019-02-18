Air Canada, WestJet and Transat A T to seek approval to change foreign ownership law

Air Canada, WestJet and Transat A T announced (15-Feb-2019) plans to seek shareholder approval and amend certain articles of incorporation regarding foreign ownership and control of voting shares permitted in the Canada Transportation Act (CTA). The airlines stated the CTA was amended in 2018 to encourage foreign investment and growth in the aviation sector, increasing the level of foreign ownership permitted from 25% to 49%. The airlines added the amended CTA also caps voting rights of single non Canadians and the aggregate of non Canadian air carriers at 25%. The airlines plan to seek shareholder approval to amend these articles of incorporation and increase the limits of foreign ownership and control of the airlines' voting shares to those permitted by the amended CTA in 2018. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II - English/French] [more - original PR - III]