Air Canada VP: Geopolitical backdrop creating complexities

Air Canada VP international affairs, networking and partnerships Mary-Jane Lorette, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas 2024, stated (09-May-2024) "Internationally, one of the greatest complexities that we're faced with right now is the geopolitical backdrop. The tensions that are happening between Russia and Ukraine and the tensions going on in the Middle East mean that... it's becoming difficult to develop a flight plan". Ms Lorette added: "On the alliance front, the consolidation, mergers, JV approvals arena is becoming convoluted and very costly".

