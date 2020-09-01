Become a CAPA Member
1-Sep-2020 9:29 AM

Air Canada Vacations announces COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan

Air Canada Vacations announced (31-Aug-2020) a COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan will be offered to passengers at no additional cost, in order to cover emergency medical and quarantine expenses that may be incurred if they contract COVID-19 while travelling. This plan will be included in all flight and hotel Air Canada Vacations packages to certain destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. All eligible passengers who book a Vacations package on/after 31-Aug-2020 for travel between 04-Sep-2020 and 30-Apr-2021 to applicable destinations will be covered under this plan. [more - original PR]

