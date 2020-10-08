Air Canada to trial COVID-19 contact tracing technology with employees

Air Canada announced (07-Oct-2020) plans to trial COVID-19 contact tracing technology in its workplace with wearable technology developed by Facedrive and the TraceSCAN app. Technology for TraceSCAN was developed in partnership with the University of Waterloo. University of Waterloo mechanical and mechatronics engineering professor William Melek explained: "TraceSCAN is an AI-powered solution for contact tracing in the workplace which can track staff exposure to COVID-19 without GPS information. The technology provides a risk-based assessment of an individual's exposure within dynamic and dense work environments". [more - original PR - Air Canada] [more - original PR - Facedrive]