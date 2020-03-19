Air Canada to suspend majority of international, transborder services by 31-Mar-2020
Air Canada announced (18-Mar-2020) plans to suspend the majority of its international and transborder services by 31-Mar-2020, in order to comply with travel restrictions. The airline intends to maintain a small number of international "air bridges" between Canada and London, Paris, Frankfurt, Delhi, Tokyo and Hong Kong from 01-Apr-2020 to 30-Apr-2020, reducing its international network from 101 airports to six. It will also reduce its transborder network from 53 airports to just New York LaGuardia, New York Newark, Boston, Washington Ronald Reagan, Washington Dulles, Chicago, Houston, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. The domestic network will continue to be served, but will likewise be reduced from 62 airports to 40. Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu noted the carrier is working with the government "to maintain essential operations to enable as many Canadians as possible to return to Canada, and to support other vital transport needs, including the shipment of goods and cargo during the crisis as required in any state of emergency". He added: "The restrictions on travel imposed by governments worldwide, while understandable, are nonetheless having a cataclysmic effect upon the global airline industry". [more - original PR]