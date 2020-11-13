Become a CAPA Member
13-Nov-2020 4:17 PM

Air Canada to resume five international services from Calgary in Dec-2020

Air Canada plans to resume the following international services, as per a 09-Nov-2020 GDS inventory and timetable display:

  • Calgary-Cancun: Twice weekly from 19-Dec-2020 with A319;
  • Calgary-Houston George Bush: Daily from 01-Dec-2020 with Bombardier CRJ900;
  • Calgary-Maui: Weekly from 04-Dec-2020, increasing to four times weekly from 20-Dec-2020, operating with Boeing 787-9;
  • Calgary-Phoenix: Twice weekly from 03-Dec-2020, increasing to five times weekly from 18-Dec-2020 to 10-Jan-2021, then three times weekly from 11-Jan-2021 to 10-Feb-2021 and five times weekly from 11-Feb-2021. Service will operate with A319;
  • Calgary-Puerto Vallarta: Twice weekly from 18-Dec-2020 with A319.

