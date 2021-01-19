Air Canada to resume 737 MAX commercial operations from 01-Feb-2021

Air Canada announced (18-Jan-2021) plans to resume Boeing 737 MAX 8 commercial operations on 01-Feb-2021. VP flight operations Murray Strom stated the carrier has equipped the aircraft with "additional safety-enhancing features that exceed required regulatory standards" including training programmes and flight data analysis. The aircraft will return to service on flights between Toronto and Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Edmonton and Winnipeg. It will then be deployed on additional services that suit its range and capacity. Transport Canada plans to lift the existing notice to airmen prohibiting commercial operation of the aircraft in Canadian airspace on 20-Jan-2021. [more - original PR]