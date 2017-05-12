Air Canada to launch own loyalty programme in 2020

Air Canada announced (11-May-2017) plans to launch its own loyalty programme in 2020 upon the expiry of its commercial agreement with Aimia, the operator of Aeroplan. The carrier will no longer offer Aeroplan as its loyalty programme from 30-Jun-2020, noting it will be better able to strengthen its customer relationships and deliver a more consistent customer experience with its programme. Air Canada and Star Alliance miles will be credited to the programme after Jun-2020, although the carrier intends to continue to offer Aimia redemption seats for Aeroplan members after that date. The carrier also intends to implement near-term improvements to Air Canada Altitude and other elements of the customer experience. Air Canada expects the net present value of the programme repatriation over a 15 year period to exceed CAD2 billion (USD1.5 billion). [more - original PR - Air Canada] [more - original PR - Aimia]