12-Jun-2017 8:22 AM
Air Canada Rouge launches Montreal-Marseille seasonal service
Air Canada Rouge launched (09-Jun-2017) three times weekly Montreal-Marseille seasonal service with Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, effective from 09-Jun-2017 to 13-Oct-2017. In addition, the carrier plans to launch the following international services from Montreal:
- Tel Aviv: Twice weekly with A330-300 aircraft, effective 22-Jun-2017;
- Reykjavik: Three times weekly with A319-100 aircraft, effective 23-Jun-2017;
- Algiers: Four times weekly with Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, effective 01-Jul-2017. [more - original PR]