3-Apr-2019 8:27 AM

Air Canada to extend grounding of 737 MAX aircraft until 01-Jul-2019

Air Canada announced (02-Apr-2019) plans to extend the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until 01-Jul-2019, due to Transport Canada's continued closure of Canadian airspace to the 737 MAX. The carrier plans to cover 98% of its planned schedule for May-2019 via mitigation measures, schedule changes and suspension of certain routes. Schedule changes include the following:

