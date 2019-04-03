3-Apr-2019 8:27 AM
Air Canada to extend grounding of 737 MAX aircraft until 01-Jul-2019
Air Canada announced (02-Apr-2019) plans to extend the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft until 01-Jul-2019, due to Transport Canada's continued closure of Canadian airspace to the 737 MAX. The carrier plans to cover 98% of its planned schedule for May-2019 via mitigation measures, schedule changes and suspension of certain routes. Schedule changes include the following:
- Frequency decrease:
- Delayed seasonal commencement dates:
- Capacity changes:
- Toronto-Edmonton: To operate with Air Canada Rouge aircraft;
- Suspended routes:
- Halifax-London Heathrow: Until 31-May-2019;
- St John's-London Heathrow: Until 31-May-2019. [more - original PR]