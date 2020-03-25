Air Canada to cut systemwide capacity 'nearly 80%' in Apr-2020, ground 'more than 175' aircraft

Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu, via its official Twitter account, stated (25-Mar-2020) the carrier is reducing systemwide capacity by "nearly 80%" in Apr-2020 and grounding "more than 175 airplanes". During this period, he noted the carrier will "keep open international air bridges to London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo and Hong Kong", and will go from operating to "53 US airports to 12".