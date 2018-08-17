17-Aug-2018 7:03 AM
Air Canada to 'continue to deliver' despite departure of COO
Air Canada president and CEO Calin Rovinescu commented (16-Aug-2018) on the departure of COO Benjamin Smith, who was appointed Air France-KLM CEO. He said: "We wish Ben well in his future endeavours and congratulate him on his appointment... There have been many architects of Air Canada's highly successful transformation, and our deep and highly experienced leadership team will continue to deliver on our global ambitions, achieve our targets and drive our operational performance well into the future". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - Air France-KLM] [more - original PR - French]