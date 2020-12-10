Air Canada to close stations, suspend more services in Atlantic Canada
Air Canada advised (08-Dec-2020) Atlantic Canada Airports Association (ACAA) of its plans to close stations and suspend all service to Saint John and JA Douglas and four routes to Deer Lake, Charlottetown, Fredericton and Halifax until further notice, effective 11-Jan-2021. ACAA president and CEO Derrick Stanford stated: "This is the third major round of cuts to air service for our region in the last six months... Service has been whittled down to an unsustainable level for our airports. Our industry cannot survive and operate in these conditions, and we are seeing the worst-case scenario playing out here today". Suspensions will include Sydney-Halifax service until 01-Feb-2021, and Charlottetown-Toronto service until 10-Feb-2021. [more - original PR - ACAA] [more - original PR - Saint John Airport] [more - original PR - Charlottetown Airport] [more - original PR - JA Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport]