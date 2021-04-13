Air Canada to access up to USD4.7bn liquidity through government agreement

Air Canada (AC) and Canada's Government entered (12-Apr-2021) into a series of debt and equity financing agreements, enabling the carrier to access up to CAD5.9 billion (USD4.7 billion) in liquidity through the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF) programme. The financial package provides for fully repayable loans that AC would draw down as required, as well as an equity investment, and is comprised:

Gross proceeds of CAD500 million (USD397.5 million) for AC shares at a price of CAD23.1 (USD18.36) per share;

CAD1.5 billion (USD1.2 billion) in the form of a secured revolving credit facility at a 1.5% premium to the Canadian Dollar Offered Rate;

CAD2.5 billion (USD1.9 billion) in the form of three unsecured non revolving credit facilities of CAD825 million (USD655.8 million) each;

AC issued an aggregate of 14.5 million warrants exercisable for the purchase of an equal number of AC shares;

Up to approximately CAD1.4 billion (USD1.1 billion) in the form of an unsecured credit facility tranche to support customer refunds of non refundable tickets;

The facility will have a seven year term and carry an annual interest rate of 1.2%;

The carrier has agreed to the following commitments as part of the package:

From 13-Apr-2021, eligible customers who purchased non-refundable fares but did not travel due to COVID-19 since Feb-2020 will be offered the option of a refund to the original form of payment. AC will not retract agency sales commissions on refunded fares;

Resumption of services or access to AC's network for nearly all regional communities where service was suspended, through direct services or new interline agreements with third party regional carriers;

Restricting certain expenditures and restricting dividends, share buybacks and senior executive compensation;

Obligations to maintain employment at levels which are no lower than those at 01-Apr-2021;

The completion of the airline's acquisition of 33 Airbus A220 aircraft, manufactured at Airbus' Quebec facility. AC has also agreed to complete its existing firm order of 40 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Completion of these orders remains subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable purchase agreements.

President and CEO Michael Rousseau reported the liquidity will help AC to "better resolve customer refunds of non-refundable tickets, maintain our workforce and re-enter regional markets". [more - original PR]